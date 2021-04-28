Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

