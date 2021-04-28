Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Short Interest Down 96.9% in April

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 1,166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTTHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from $3.70 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 43,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,055. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Neo Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.