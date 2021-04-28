Nervos Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49.18 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $620.43 million and $49.18 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,513.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.33 or 0.04980993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.27 or 0.00468275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $889.21 or 0.01631164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.98 or 0.00763065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.39 or 0.00523522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00063511 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00435228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004234 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,879,684,689 coins and its circulating supply is 24,857,466,619 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

