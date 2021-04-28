Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.64. The company had a trading volume of 263,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $103.18 and a 52-week high of $122.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.