NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $21.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NTST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,584. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. On average, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

