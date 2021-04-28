NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Shares Down 0.8%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.45. 102,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 161,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

