New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYC. B. Riley decreased their target price on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE NYC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 17,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

