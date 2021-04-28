New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.77 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,056 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $32,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

