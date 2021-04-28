New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,176 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $27,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

