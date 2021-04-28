New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,829 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $35,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.59.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

