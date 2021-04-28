New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $29,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $259.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

