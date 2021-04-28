NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.290-2.290 EPS.

NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 94,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,955. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

