NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.18% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 189,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NXN stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.