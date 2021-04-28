NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JFrog were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

