NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $124,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after buying an additional 880,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after buying an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

