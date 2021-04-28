NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $116,000 in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viasat by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,496.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Comments


