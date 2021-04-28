NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 4,900 Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,855.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $331,125.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of INTZ opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.77 million, a P/E ratio of -106.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. Intrusion Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

