NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

RWO opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

