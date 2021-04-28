NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 621 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

