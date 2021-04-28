NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,525 shares of company stock worth $6,996,940. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Argus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.