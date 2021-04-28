Nichols (LON:NICL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,450.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.16), with a volume of 278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,402.50 ($18.32).

The stock has a market cap of £521.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,318.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other news, insider David Rattigan acquired 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,995.55 ($24,817.81).

About Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

