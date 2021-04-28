NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $183.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. NIKE has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.