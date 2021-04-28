NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $160.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $132.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.