Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NDEKY opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

