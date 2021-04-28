Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NDEKY opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.32.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
