Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $5.73 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 370,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,171,797. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $248.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

