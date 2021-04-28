Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.4% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,527. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

