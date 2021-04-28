Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 115 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $205.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.38.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.78. 129,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

