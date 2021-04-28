NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Up 281.8% in April

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMHLY opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. NMC Health has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

