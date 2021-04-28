Noku (NOKU) Price Tops $0.37

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Noku has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and $17,834.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Noku Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

