Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Shares of NYSE:NMR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. 4,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

