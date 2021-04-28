Noodles & Company (NDLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $470.82 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

