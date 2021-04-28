Nord Finance Market Cap Reaches $6.68 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.29 or 0.00011456 BTC on major exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $1.30 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

