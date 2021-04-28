Norges Bank Invests $3.50 Million in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 140,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $291.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.00.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

