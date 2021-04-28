Norges Bank Invests $4.30 Million in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 225,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $527.37 million, a P/E ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.