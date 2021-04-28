Norges Bank Invests $6.23 Million in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 73,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

