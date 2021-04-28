Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 83,775 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,775 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

