North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,890.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.67 per share, with a total value of C$68,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$69,750.00.

On Friday, April 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.26 and a twelve month high of C$16.49. The company has a market cap of C$428.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.87.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Pi Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.21.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

