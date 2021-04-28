Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.56.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $111.38.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,469 shares of company stock worth $3,300,815. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

