Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Lifted by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 4.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Northrop Grumman worth $117,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,227. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $352.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.04 and its 200 day moving average is $307.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

