Northstar Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 347,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. 17,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,042. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

