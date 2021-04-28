Northstar Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $697.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,915,164. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $669.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,396.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $683.15 and its 200 day moving average is $651.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,153 shares of company stock worth $62,230,749. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

