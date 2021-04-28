Northstar Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,191. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $135.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

