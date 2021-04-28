Northstar Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,686,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.66. 7,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,921. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

