Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $370.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

