Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $781,891.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,989.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

