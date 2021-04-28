Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

MDT opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.