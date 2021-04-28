Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $268.82 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.90 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.84. The firm has a market cap of $315.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

