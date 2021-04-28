Northwest Bancshares Inc. Takes $298,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after buying an additional 97,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.15. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.02 and a 52-week high of $179.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.87.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

