Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

PGR opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

