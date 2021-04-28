Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at $215,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Novan by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

